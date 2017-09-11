In Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez reprises the role of Karisma Kapoor that the latter had played in the original film. While the actress' fans are eagerly waiting to see her in the movie, Karisma's hot avatar in the song video Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 has apparently impressed Karisma too.

Jacqueline Fernandez has owned Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, the reprised version of the 90s chartbuster Tan Tana Tan. And now, Karishma has been praising the actress for her electrifying dance moves in the dance numbers.

The talented dancer has nailed the fast paced song with her energetic long sequence dance moves. The actress looks ravishing throughout the song. Without a doubt, Jacqueline is one of the hottest divas in B-Town and with her sexy dance moves, she has been certainly setting the screen on fire each time we see her.

The energetic routine demands a strong core and calf muscles to be able to do justice. Jacqueline Fernandez undoubtedly aces it with her moves. Jacqueline has time and again treated the audience with super hit party numbers that form the life of every party playlist, making her the undisputed queen of chartbusters.

From Lat Lag Gayi, Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro, Jumme Ki Raat to Disco Disc', Chandralekha and Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se12, the actress has got everyone swooning over her vibrant dance performances.

Jacqueline Fernandez not only glams up the screen with her presence but also steals the show with her oomph factor in 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12'.