Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, was rushed to hospital after she got injured in an eye while playing squash on the sets of Remo D'Souza's upcoming action thriller Race 3 in Abu Dhabi.

The actress was found bleeding profusely after the ball hit her eye while playing squash on the sets, reports said.

"Jacqueline was immediately rushed to the hospital. Her eye didn't stop bleeding. She is currently under observation and will be discharged only after the doctors treat her eye," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

The 32-year-old actress was in Abu Dhabi for the film's shoot and was expected to return to India to be a part of Salman Khan's Da-bbnang Tour concert which will take place on Saturday (March 24) in Pune.

Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani also confirmed the reports on the accident and said that the actress suffered a minor injury.

"Yes, such an incident did happen. Jacqueline hurt herself while playing squash on the sets. However, it is just a minor injury. She was taken to the doctor as a precaution. She has resumed shooting. And she will attend the Dabangg tour in Pune on 24 March," Taurani was quoted as saying by Cinestaan.

Race 3, the third installment in the successful Race series, also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqeeb Saleem in lead roles. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie is set to hit the theatres this Eid on June 15.