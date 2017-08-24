Salman Khan will reportedly feature in Race 3, but there has not been any confirmation on the female lead of the movie. Now latest buzz suggests that Jacqueline Fernandez is desperate to bag the role, but Sallu bhai has a condition to get her on board and instead may consider Deepika Padukone for it.

It has been reported that Salman will consider taking Jacqueline as the heroine of Race 3 only if her movie A Gentleman performs well at the box office. As reported, Salman is being very cautious after the debacle of Tubelight, and so wants an actress who will add more value to Race 3.

"A lot is at stake in Salman's forthcoming films. He can't afford to slip up after Tubelight, not for his own sake as much as his audience and distributors. Jacqueline is most keen to be in Race 3. But Salman will exercise that option only if A Gentleman works at the box office," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that if A Gentleman does not make an impact at the box office, Deepika Padukone will be offered the role of female lead in Race 3. Both Jacqueline and Deepika were part of Race 2. Looks like a lot is at stake for Jacqueline in A Gentleman.

Although Salman had given a big push to Jacqueline's career by getting her on board for Kick, the report said that she was the choice of producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala. Later, the superstar had confirmed that the actress will not be a part of Kick 2.

Meanwhile, Salman has been having a hectic schedule with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and also features Katrina Kaif. It is slated to be released on December 22.