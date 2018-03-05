After bringing the prestigious crown of Miss World 2017 back to India after 17 years, Manushi Chhillar is currently exploring some of the exotic places in the world with fellow beauty queens.

She was seen oozing hotness while posing near a beach in the British Virgin Islands, showing off her toned body in a yellow monokini.

Her sizzling pictures reminded us of the winner of the Miss Sri Lanka Universe pageant of 2006, Jacqueline Fernandez, when she wore almost the same monokini while having a ball with her family in Indonesia during the final days of 2017.

And there is no doubt that the two beauty queens made their fans skip a beat when they posted their sizzling pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

While Jacqueline was seen showcasing her flexibility when she performed a perfect handstand on the beach, Manushi posed like a mermaid during her trip.

As both the divas looked stunning and were seen flaunting their curves in the attire, it is quite difficult to tell who wore the swimsuit better. So we are leaving it to you to decide.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Race 3 and Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.