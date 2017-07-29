Jacqueline Fernandez has created a rage with her new song Disco Disco from A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky. The newly launched song showcases Jacqueline in a smouldering hot avatar as she effortlessly performs the sensuous dance moves.

To see Jacqueline dancing to the peppy number is surely a visual treat to her fans. Jacqueline takes a lot of effort to maintain a fit and fab figure. She swears in by yoga and loves to do pole workouts. Besides this, the Sri Lankan beauty also believes in a natural diet for a flawless and radiant skin.

After topless photos, Jacqueline Fernandez sets the temperature soaring with her pole dance [VIDEOS]

Earlier, Jacqueline has mesmerised everyone with her stunning looks and performances in songs like Lat Lag Gayi, Dhanno, Suraj Duba hai and Phir Mohabbat Karne Chala among others.

A Gentleman stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role while Jacqueline plays his love interest. The film, which has been shot in several exotic locations like Miami and Thailand besides Mumbai, has a lot of intimate scenes between the lead pair.

Sidharth will be seen playing two characters, Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar susheel guy, while Rishi is the badass. The movie will see the hunk performing some never-seen-before action stunts and his moves will surely blow your mind. The on-screen couple is currently busy promoting the film, the trailer of which has proved that it will take the audience for a roller coaster ride.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentlman is helmed by directors Raj and DK and is scheduled to release on August 25.