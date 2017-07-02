Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sizzling actresses in Bollywood and her recent photos will set the temperature soaring further. The diva has shared a few photos on social media from her recent photoshoot that show her topless.

We have seen Jacqueline in many girl-next-door looks and these topless pictures bring forth a never-seen-before avatar of the actress. She looks stunning in the photos, which have been shot for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's latest issue.

Jackie and the official handle of the magazine have shared a few pictures from the shoot, which will certainly make fans more impatient for the next set of photos.

Check out the photos here:

Caught between a strong mind and a fragile heart ?@tresemmeindia for @cosmoindia A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Jacqueline is currently busy with several projects. She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman and is also shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The sequel of Salman Khan's Judwaa will also star Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.

The actress, apart from completing her film projects, had also devoted her time to a campaign for a global ban on testing of cosmetics products on animals. Jacqueline also plans to take the Forever Against Animal Testing (FAAT) campaign to the United Nations and request an international convention to ban cosmetics testing on animals.

