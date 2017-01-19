Ashwin Kkumar is just one-movie old, but the young actor rose to fame as the antagonist of Malayalam family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, released in April 2016. On Thursday, January 19, the actor entered the wedlock with his love Sushmita in a traditional Iyengar-style wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was live streamed online from 7 am, and the actor even shared the link of where to watch his wedding live on Facebook just before the ceremony started. The couple got engaged on November 11 and Ashwin had shared the photos of the function on his social media account.

Malayalam actor and television host Adil Ibrahim, who is a close friend of Ashwin, was also spotted at the venue.

Ashwin, who was seen as Murali Menon in Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial venture JSR, was appreciated for his performance. He played a Tamil Nadu-based businessman, who lends a huge amount of money to Renji Panicker's character Jacob Zachariah. Some unexpected events in the life of Jacob made Murali the villain in their life. The makers had announced that Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will be a part of the movie, but the director couldn't star in it due to the floods in Chennai and the role was offered to Ashwin.

Ashwin, who is based in the UAE, was a familiar face for people in Middle East even before foraying into movies. He is a mimicry artiste, who often imitates Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Check out photos of the wedding ceremony of Ashwin here: