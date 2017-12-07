Jimikki Kammal fever refuses to die anytime soon. After we saw Mammootty, Sreenivasan and other celebs shaking a leg for the popular folkish number in the remix videos edited by the creative netizens, an international star has now joined the club.

In the latest video, renowned martial artist-turned-actor Jackie Chan is seen dancing to music composer Shaan Rahmaan's superhit song from the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam.

Read more: What's all the hullabaloo about hijab-wearing students dancing to Jimikki Kammal song in Kerala?

The edited visuals by Geo Creation from Jackie Chan's 2017 movie Kung Fu Yoga have synced well with the song, which also features Sonu Sood, among hundreds of dancers.

Though the video was posted on YouTube in September, only recently it started gaining attention among the netizens. The three-minute-23-second video has been viewed over 1.3 million times in less than three months.

Here's the edited Jimikki Kammal song video of Jackie Chan:

Watch the original song video from Kung Fu Yoga here:

Recently, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Big B Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for Jimikki Kammal. The actor had then admitted of being obsessed with the awesome song, which he can't stop listening to. "Current obsession: Jimikki kammal. Can't stop listening to it!!! Awesomeness. #jimikki #newfav #gottagetupandance [sic]," Jr Bachchan had tweeted on December 1.

Also check: Chintha Jerome 'dissects' Jimikki Kammal song; gets trolled for her 'stupid' statements

Meanwhile, the song, which became the hot favourite of millions across the globe ever since its release, has become one of the most watched videos on YouTube with over 53 million views in less than four months.