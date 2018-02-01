Remember when Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a "suit-boot" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Now it's the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) turn to take a potshot at him.

Dressed in blue denim trousers, a grey T-shirt and a black jacket, Rahul Gandhi looked dashing when he attended a concert in Meghalaya on Tuesday. But his attire soon caught BJP's and social media users' attention and the reason being the jacket.

The party has claimed that the Congress president wore a Burberry jacket that costs more than Rs 70,000. Rahul Gandhi also became the butt of jokes on Twitter for wearing the jacket.

"So @OfficeOfRG, soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with black money fleeced from Meghalaya State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!," the BJP's Meghalaya unit tweeted.

The tweet stating that the jacket was purchased with black money drew a comment from Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. She said that BJP has no authority to question Gandhi and added that they are jealous of his growing popularity.

Just to find the truth of @OfficeOfRG 's jacket, I wrote to Burberry with the picture of the jacket.

Burberry says the jacket costs

INR 79000

Who is lying?

Burberry or @INCIndia ? pic.twitter.com/cRhTmcfMEP — Rita (@RitaG74) January 31, 2018

"Their frustration is directly proportionate to the rising popularity of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi connects with the young. So, this idle and suit boot ki sarkar has no right to talk about it," she said.

"Those who wove own name on suit, do they have any moral authority to question Rahul Gandhi's jacket? How do they know the rate of the jacket? I will show the jacket can be bought at Rs 700. What will they say then?" she asked.

Politics over jacket

The politics over the jacket started because Gandhi had taken a jibe at Modi and called it a "suit-boot ka sarkar" (a government for corporates). For a meeting with former US president Barack Obama, Modi wore a suit that had his name in gold embroidery. The jacket was later auctioned for a whopping Rs 4.31 crore.

