This summer could be an interesting one for Jack Wilshere as Arsenal cannot guarantee him regular first team action with a lot of players in his position. Bournemouth, the club where he is on loan at, is unlikely to bid for him this summer.

It was rumored that Bournemouth would sign Wilshere on a permanent deal in the summer but with Bournemouth's summer signings failing to make an impact this season so far, and with Wilshere set to cost more than what they paid for Jordon Ibe, which was a club record of £15 million, Eddie Howe will think twice before going after him.

It was initially reported that Jack Wilshere would spend a season on loan and then return to Arsenal the next season after proving his fitness and he has done so playing 17 games so far but the problem here for Wilshere is that Arsenal cannot guarantee him first team football and he does not want to warm the bench at this point in his career.

Wilshere has improved his game since joining Bournemouth and he looks more like the player we saw during his first season at Arsenal when he was tipped for greatness but the England international has not scored a goal and just assisted two goals so far this season.

But the bright side is, Jack Wilshere has managed to stay injury free this season which will certainly boost his confidence in the seasons to come. But he might have to look for a new club in the summer and AC Milan and Roma, who tried to sign him in the summer are still interested in him.

Jack Wilshere have only 12 months left on his contract when he returns to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, in November, said that he is confident he will sign a new deal.

Another way that Wilshere could get back to the Arsenal starting 11 is if Mesut Ozil does not renew his contract forcing Arsenal to sell him thus leaving the number 10 position up for grabs, a position Wilshere prefers to play.