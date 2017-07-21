The much-awaited trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. The 2-minute 32-second video has been receiving diverse reactions from viewers, mostly positive though. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romantic comedy drama.

The trailer shows SRK's character Harry as a tourist guide who comes across a Gujarati girl Sejal played by Anushka. She is in search of a lost ring given to her by her fiancé.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal appears to be quite a different kind of love story with some quirky dialogues and plot. While Shah Rukh and Anushka's chemistry has always worked, fans expect this flick, too, will repeat the magic.

Many reactions have been pouring in on Twitter as #JHMSTrailer started trending on the micro blogging site. Most of the public reviews of the trailer are positive but there are some who are criticising Anushka for her Gujarati accent in the movie.

Many found the actress' Gujarati accent to be inappropriate. Some are even slamming the plot of the movie, saying "which girl would take so much trouble for just a ring?" as suggested by the trailer. However, most of the people on Twitter gave a thumbs up to the trailer claiming it to be another blockbuster of the star pairing.

Check the trailer here and also some of the public responses:

#JHMSTrailer this is trend top on Twitter.. and youtube ka lag geya firse.. Stardom of king @iamsrk and @AnushkaSharma beauty? BLOCKBUSTER pic.twitter.com/Q7s6dbKFwD — Shovantanu Saha (@ShovantanuS) July 21, 2017

#JHMSTrailer @AnushkaSharma



M-I-N-D-B-L-O-W-I-N-G

FRESH LOOK

PUNJABI MUNDA N GUJJU GIRL

suprbb Dialogue Delivery

10/10

Full Entertainment pic.twitter.com/TEY78iuXjq — Shubham Jaiswal (@Shu29jais) July 21, 2017

Wow, what an amazing trailer!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and in the #JHMSTrailer y'all proved it!

The Best on-screen couple! — Ranu (@Ranus123) July 21, 2017

3.6 billion gaytards anushka sharma ki gujrati accent sunke hi suicide kar lenge #JHMSTrailer — TIGER ABHI ZINDA HAI (@Salman_Rules) July 21, 2017

Bc what's up with this gandu sa Gujarati accent by Anushka ???#JHMSTrailer — vipul. (@Vipultweets_) July 21, 2017

I can sense trouble for Toilet. #JHMSTrailer is good. — Koko! (@KshitijDisIz) July 21, 2017

I can sense trouble for Toilet. #JHMSTrailer is good. — Koko! (@KshitijDisIz) July 21, 2017