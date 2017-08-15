Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) has collected a total of Rs 61.50 crore net at the domestic box office in 11 days only to become the biggest flop in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's career.

The year 2017 is the worst year in SRK's career as he has suffered back-to-back failures at the ticket counters. The actor had his first release of the year in January. Raees collected Rs 139 crore net at the domestic box office in its lifetime but was a big flop for the actor. His latest outing has been shocking as its collection did not even cross the halfway mark of his last release Raees.

The Imtiaz Ali-directed romance drama opened to an average response and failed to get better on the following days. Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 58.40 crore net at the domestic box office in the first week. Trade analyst predicted that the new release Toilet Ek Prem Katha would slow down in its second week, but none had imagined that the movie's collection would plunge to such low level.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit a new low by just collecting Rs 3 crore net at the domestic box office in the four days of its second week. Its 11-day total stands at Rs 61.50 crore net. The break of its second-week collection is Rs 80 lakh on Friday, Rs 90 lakh on Saturday, Rs 95 lakh on Sunday and Rs 45 crore on Monday. As per its present trends, its collection may not even cross Rs 65 crore mark.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been made with a budget of Rs 80 crore, which includes its production cost of Rs 60 crore publicity cost of Rs 20 crore. Its global theatrical rights were sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore. The movie has earned little more than 50 per cent of its distributors' investments. The film has incurred huge losses to its distributors, who are now demanding compensations from the producers.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has failed to make it to the top 10 list of Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing films in the domestic market. Here is the list of his highest grossing films and the collection figures are in crore rupees.