The song Phurrr from Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has struck a chord with music lovers and increased their expectations. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 4.

Shah Rukh Khan‏, who is busy promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, had announced the release of the music video. The actor tweeted late on Wednesday: "And 'Phurrr' out on YouTube full version as Diplo & Pritamda wanted in a few hours. Working on edit to make it as good as we can."

The music video was released on the YouTube channel of Sony Music India, which has acquired the music rights of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Later, the superstar tweeted the link to the video and wrote: "And here it is as promised. Everyone, let's go #Phurrr !! @Diplo @ipritamofficial."

American DJ Diplo has recorded the song Phurr for Jab Harry Met Sejal and is also seen with Shah Rukh Khan in its music video. Pritam has composed the music, while Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics. It has the quintessential desi beats and Diplo's EDM trademark.

Fans are in love with the song and describe the track as a party and dance anthem. Sumit Kadel‏, an observer of Bollywood industry, tweeted: "Just Heard #Phurrr on itunes.. what a crazy music. All time chartbuster it is.. MINDBLOWING.. insane beats by @diplo @iamsrk #JHMS."

Sumit Kadel‏ added: "#Phurrr is the next level.. Clubs will go berserk.. This is what party anthem is.. Mega chartbuster it is.. mark my words #JHMS @iamsrk To all the dancers... #Phurrr is the track for you. Faad dance hoga is gaane pe.. #JabHarrryMetSejal Salute you @diplo."

Phurrr is not only getting a superb response on YouTube but is also going viral on social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook. Thousands of music lovers have shared the link of its music video and expressed their excitement. Here are some comments from Twitter:

Rupal‏ @Raahi_supergirl

Create a party mood in mid week with this amazing song! #Phurrr

Karuna Badwal @KarunaBadwal

#Phurrr is really super cool track.. can hardly wait..@RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #3DAYSTOJHMS

Aaqib Raza Khan‏Verified account @aaqibrk Aug 1

Hey @iamsrk, mera dil uda #Phurrr after listening to #MiniPhurrr ! Phurr like a bird flying through clouds, like you walk through them #JHMS

Hanna ‏ @HannanMust

So catchy!!! A new song to add for my workout!! #phurrr

Arbaz Khan‏ @iamArbazkhans

Really srk bhaiii...that's perfect full energetic song....love it this song...that's #Phurrr @iamsrk @diplo @AnushkaSharma @RedChilliesEnt

D!vÿ‏ @ChhatralaDivy