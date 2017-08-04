Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma opened in theatres on Friday, August 4. The movie has received mixed response from Bollywood critics.

A certain section of the critics say the movie is entertaining throughout the runtime and will leave viewers in splits. While Shah Rukh looks charming as Harry in the Punjabi look, Anushka's innocent character as Sejal with Gujarati accent makes it a hilarious watch. The picturesque locations in the movie are a visual treat, they said.

On the other hand, a few claim it is a complicated love story that loses its connect with the audience in the second half.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has Shah Rukh play a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, while Anushka essays the role of a Gujarati woman, Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows is their love story, which forms the crux of the film.

The romantic comedy has been making tremendous buzz since it stars the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh. Besides the mini trailers, the unique promotional strategies by the makers have raised the curiosity among millions of SRK fans worldwide.

Jab Harry Met Sejal marks the first time collaboration of SRK and director Imtiaz Ali. SRK and Anushka have, however, worked together in two movies - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - in the past.

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said: "Being an Imtiaz Ali film, there is a 'sufiness' to the love story that he is known for. But his movies are also known for complicated contemporary love and that is when the audience loses connect in 'JHMS'. If there is anything we know about Imtiaz Ali's love stories, it is that they are not for everyone. So, if you are a fan of the leading actors or have a Sufi heart, go watch this movie."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "While it's delightful to watch Khan in the first half, his intense love-lorn turn in the second half weigh the film down. The climax isn't ground-breaking and is studded with corny, saccharine dialogues between two lovers. However, the cinematography that highlights the beauty of a handful European countries is pleasing to watch. Watch this film if you are strictly a Shah Rukh Khan or Anushka Sharma fan. Others will hesitate to put a ring on this romantic comedy."

