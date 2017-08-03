Director Imtiaz Ali's Bollywood movie Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audiences.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a romantic comedy film, which is all about love, life, lies, thrill, fantasy and the search for the voice within. Besides direction, Imtiaz Ali has also written the story and screenplay for the movie, which is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Sejal (Anushka Sharma) is a Gujarati girl, who is engaged and loses her engagement ring during her Europe trip. She seeks help from tourist guide Harry (Shah Rukh Khan). The two become friends and have some fun moments while searching for the ring. The twist in the tale is that Sejal abruptly leaves for her hometown. Harry is in love with her and follows her. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

The audiences say that Jab Harry Met Sejal deals with a simple and routine romance drama. But director Imtiaz Ali has made the film an interesting watch with some twists and turns.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who are seen together once again after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, have delivered good performances and the chemistry between the two is the highlight. Aru Krishansh Verma, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Evelyn Sharma, Paras Arora and Sayani Gupta have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Made on a budget of Rs 62 crore, Jab Harry Met Sejal has rich production values. The beautiful picturisation, songs, background score, punch lines and exotic locales make the film a visual treat, say the film goes. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Jab Harry Met Sejal's reviews and ratings by the audience.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Half of #JabHarryMetSejal Done ! Refreshing & Quirky ! @iamsrk & @AnushkaSharma is in TOP Form ! Cinematography is Eye Catching ! #JabHarryMetSejal makes you fall in love with love all over again. Makes you value your loved ones all the more. This film is special! ☆☆☆☆ On the whole, #JabHarryMetSejal is one of the finest films to come out this Year. At the BO, it has the merits to work big time. 4*/5* Heart Touching Story + @iamsrk Career Best Performance + Terrific Direction = ☆☆☆☆

