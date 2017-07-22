Bollywood is filled with romantic flicks and Jab Harry Met Sejal seemed to be nothing new till it released its trailer. The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's new film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma seems to be refreshing which very well gave the 'king of romance' a degree of 'coolness' teaming it up with 'sexiness'.

Jab Harry Met Sejal started gathering criticism from the time the title was revealed as it is similar to American romantic comedy film Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz's 2007 hit film Jab We Met. The short teasers of the movie weren't that impressive either. However, the trailer gave a different view when it was released on Friday.

Here are five things to expect in Jab Harry Met Sejal movie that we believe will come as a relief amid a plethora of cringe-worthy Bollywood romantic films:

Love-life story

The trailer introduces us to the lead characters Harry and Sejal. Though it is a love story, it carries a unique message of 'what you seek is seeking you' which possibly binds the lead characters together. The characters are modern but they seek love like all of us and the trailer very well presents the soulfulness of the light-hearted endearment.

Mixture of millennial emotions

Imtiaz Ali fans would know how he likes to keep his story real and very relatable to the millennial and this is no different. It is never a fantasy-romance, it is always realistic and that's how the characters of the film are -- selfish and practical. Harry doesn't care about Sejal's lost engagement ring or what her name means and on the other hand, Sejal doesn't care about Harry's problems as she is solely interested in looking for her ring and wants his help.

Most importantly, one just cannot overlook the dialogue, "Sejal, don't look back" harking back to DDLJ's famous dialogue, "Palat (Turn)" and it establishes it when Sejal practically replies that she is not the kind of woman who would run away with a tourist guide leaving his fiancé.

Humour with dark undertone

The humour in the dialogues of the movie trailer especially of Harry has also got a dark undertone. The cheerful guy on the outside is not what he is inside, making the audience curious to discover his character.

Shah Rukh Khan's unconventional character

The 51-year-old Shah Rukh Khan is playing a lover boy again but there is no need to really whine about it. It's not the story Raj or Rahul spreading his arms kind of romance. The lead character is not the good guy trying to woo the lead actress kind. The lead character is rather complicated like all of us and the actor already displayed a sea of emotions in the trailer itself.

Shah Rukh-Anushka's chemistry

Shah Rukh-Anushka's on-screen chemistry has been good mostly, starting from Sharma's debut movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. Even in Jab Tak Hai Jaan people loved their chemistry more than that of Shah Rukh-Katrina.

Moreover, this time the story is refreshing telling the romantic tale of a tour guide Harry and newly-engaged Sejal. Their incessant bickering, as well as deep stares, draws the attention of the audience.