Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) starring Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma has reportedly been leaked online within 24 hours of its theatrical release. Despite the makers taking precautionary measures, the film has unfortunately made its way to the Internet.

Many websites are offering free online streaming or download of the copy, which is of average quality.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Day 1 box office collection: SRK-Anushka's movie becomes 4th biggest opener of 2017

Ever since downloading of movies from the web has become a punishable offence, watching them online has become the new trend in the field of piracy. The department of telecommunications of India has also been taking strict measures to curb such illegal businesses.

It is believed that people resort to such practices probably because it saves them a few bucks while they can catch the newly-released film in the comfort of their homes.

Piracy is any filmmaker's biggest fear as a movie production involves crores of money. And when it comes to movies of Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, the stakes are high.

However, makers can take comfort as millions of fans of SRK will surely choose to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal in 70mm screen rather than watching a low-quality copy on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Jab Harry Met Sejal has collected Rs 15.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. Although the figure is low, it has become the fourth biggest opener of 2017 after Baahubali, Tubelight and Raees.