Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal has been making tremendous buzz among millions of fans of the stars. Besides the mini trailers, the unique promotional strategies by the makers have also raised the curiosity among fans.

After inviting fans to customise the poster of the film with their own pictures and names, the makers are now up for another marketing tactic. This time, the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal have introduced an interactive chatbot on Facebook for fans.

Through the chatbots, fans can interact with Harry, the much-talked character of Shah Rukh in the film. It will also give them a chance to get all the first-hand information about the film and its latest developments.

This got the fans excited. With this special marketing strategy, Jab Harry Met Sejal has become the first Indian film to have a chat bot with multiple conversation pieces.

The chat bot is available for the digital audience on the Red Chillies Entertainment's Facebook page and in less than 24 hours since the launch, it engaged half a million fans.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will see Shah Rukh playing a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, while Anushka essays the role of a Gujarati woman, Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows next is their romantic love story which forms the crux of the film.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal was earlier supposed to be released on August 11, but the makers preponed it to August 4 recently.