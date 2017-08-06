Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh Khan's film
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal not only failed to impress the critics but the audience as well, as suggested by the box office figures. While people have been criticising the movie on social media, many of SRK fans appear to be worried about the superstar's career now.

It was expected that Jab Harry Met Sejal would finally break the flop streak. However, the romantic comedy has turned out to be another disaster for King Khan.

People have mostly been blaming director Imtiaz Ali and the bad script for the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal that also features Anushka Sharma. Although very few are slamming Shah Rukh or his acting skills, there are many tweets by fans, asking the actor to be more careful in choosing scripts.

Some of SRK's critics are even saying that the Badshah of Bollywood's era is over, and his career has almost finished. The basis of such claims is the back to back flop movies by Shah Rukh.

It all started with Happy New Year in 2014. After HNY, SRK came up with Dilwale in 2015, which also had bombed at the box office. Fan was released a year later that also had failed at the commercial circuits.

Dear Zindagi did fairly well but, it was primarily Alia Bhatt's film, and Shah Rukh just had an extended cameo in it. The actor had hoped to bounce back with Raees in 2017, but unfortunately, that also failed to become a major hit. And now, Jab Harry Met Sejal is also likely to meet with the same fate.

The repeated flops of Shah Rukh are indeed worrisome, and his fans are also concerned about the 51-year-old actor's stardom and future in the showbiz. Check some of the tweets here:

