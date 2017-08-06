Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal not only failed to impress the critics but the audience as well, as suggested by the box office figures. While people have been criticising the movie on social media, many of SRK fans appear to be worried about the superstar's career now.

It was expected that Jab Harry Met Sejal would finally break the flop streak. However, the romantic comedy has turned out to be another disaster for King Khan.

People have mostly been blaming director Imtiaz Ali and the bad script for the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal that also features Anushka Sharma. Although very few are slamming Shah Rukh or his acting skills, there are many tweets by fans, asking the actor to be more careful in choosing scripts.

Some of SRK's critics are even saying that the Badshah of Bollywood's era is over, and his career has almost finished. The basis of such claims is the back to back flop movies by Shah Rukh.

It all started with Happy New Year in 2014. After HNY, SRK came up with Dilwale in 2015, which also had bombed at the box office. Fan was released a year later that also had failed at the commercial circuits.

Dear Zindagi did fairly well but, it was primarily Alia Bhatt's film, and Shah Rukh just had an extended cameo in it. The actor had hoped to bounce back with Raees in 2017, but unfortunately, that also failed to become a major hit. And now, Jab Harry Met Sejal is also likely to meet with the same fate.

The repeated flops of Shah Rukh are indeed worrisome, and his fans are also concerned about the 51-year-old actor's stardom and future in the showbiz. Check some of the tweets here:

@iamsrk I know it's not right to give u advice but Ap Hmare apne ho or apko Takleef hti H to hme bhi hoti H isliye script shi choose kro ap — juniOr ShahRukH KhaN (@Iamdevil67) August 6, 2017

@iamsrk sir I request u don't select scripts like JHMS please because when the BO result hurts u we also get hurt BeCoz u gets hurt ?? — juniOr ShahRukH KhaN (@Iamdevil67) August 6, 2017

You can take away the money,awards, stardom..

But you can't take away the fact that I became SHAHRUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/8GdyBI9mTm — KASH...!F (@KashifSRKian) August 6, 2017

#to finish it...... sorry #ShahRukhKhan you really need to sit back and think before accepting new movies with no story!!! Still ❤ u — Ayeshah (@AyeshahBrals) August 6, 2017

#ShahrukhKhan's best film till date is #Fan,we repeat @Iamsrk acting in #JabHarryMetSejal is good ,weak script YAARA kya karta — elkay (@elkay14) August 6, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal review:

Anushka sharma lost the ring

Imtiza Ali lost the script

Shahrukh khan lost the reputation. — Anand Bhatt (@bhatt_anand384) August 6, 2017

I need some counselling after seeing this.it hurts to see how cn my favourite actor/director can get this totally wrong! #JHMS #ShahRukhKhan — Toral (@Toral910) August 6, 2017

So many back to back flops, now Shahrukh Khan is truly the Tom Cruise of India — Shan (@klpe) August 6, 2017