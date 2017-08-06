Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma won hearts with their performance in Jab Harry Met Sejal, but Imtiaz Ali's storyline failed to impress the audience. However, the movie became the fourth biggest opener of 2017.

If we see the box office collections of 2017 movies, then none of the Bollywood movies earned big at the box office. Jab Harry Met Sejal became one of the lowest earners of SRK. Will it be able to cross Rs 50 crore mark on its opening weekend?

The Imtiaz Ali directorial collected Rs 15.25 crore net at the domestic market on its opening day. And now with its Day 2 box office collection at Rs 15 crore, which is extremely low figure to achieve on a weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.25 cr. India biz... #JHMS"

Amid huge hype and unique promotional strategies, the Imtiaz Ali directorial that was released in over 3,200 screens, witnessed 70 percent occupancy on its opening day. In some cities, the movie ran in packed houses.

But, the negative word of mouth seemed to have affected the film's business. While some praised the amazing chemistry between the lead pair, others claimed it to be a complicated love story that failed to connect with the audience.

The plot of the film revolves around Shah Rukh, who plays a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, and Anushka as a Gujarati woman Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows is their love story.

Director Imtiaz and Shah Rukh worked together for the first time, but it looks like the combo didn't work out well.

Unfortunately, this movie's failure will cost big to Shah Rukh, who is in desperate need of a hit. Since Dilwale, Shah Rukh's movie is unable to taste success at the box office.