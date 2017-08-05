Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, opened to a humongous response at theatres on its first day. The romantic comedy has become the fourth highest opener for SRK.

Released in over 3,200 screens, the Imtiaz Ali directorial witnessed 70 percent occupancy on its opening day. In some cities, the movie ran to packed houses. Amid huge hype and unique promotional strategies, Jab Harry Met Sejal collected Rs 20.5 crore nett (approximately) at the domestic market on its opening day.

Jab Harry Met Sejal review roundup: This is what Bollywood critics say about Shah Rukh-Anushka starrer

The figure is slightly better than SRK's previous outing Raees, which did a business of Rs 20.42 crore on its opening day. JHMS has become fourth biggest opener for Shah Rukh after Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Dilwale.

The movie received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics as well as audience. While some loved the amazing chemistry between the lead pair, others claim it to be a complicated love story that loses its connect with the audience in the second half.

The negative word-of-mouth publicity is likely to affect the film's business in the first week. In fact, it may only cross the Rs 50 crore mark by a small margin by the end of the first weekend.

The plot of the film revolves around Shah Rukh, who plays a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, and Anushka as a Gujarati woman Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows is their love story.