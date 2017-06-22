Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, is the latest film to come under the scanner of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board has asked the makers of the film to delete the word 'intercourse' from one of the mini trails, which was released on YouTube recently.

In the trailer, Anushka is seen discussing an indemnity bond over possible sexual intercourse with Shah Rukh.

The makers had been asked to cut the specific dialogue in the trailer, as the word 'intercourse' is unsuitable for the Indian audience, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told Asian Age. "We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," said Nihalani.

While the censor board considers it to be an inappropriate word, the scene seems to have been shot in a light-hearted manner and does not seem obscene. [You can watch the mini trail with the word 'intercourse' in the video above.]

Further, while talking about the uncensored trailer with the word 'intercourse' that was uploaded on YouTube, Nihalani said: "They've uploaded the uncut trailer on YouTube. The CBFC cannot stop content on the Internet. But we can and will stop the broadcast of the uncensored footage on television. The trailer has been picked up from the web and is being aired on various news channels. This is completely against the law, and we plan to take the strictest action against the channels which have aired the censored content from Imtiaz Ali's film."

Meanwhile, the promotions for Jab Harry Met Sejal are going on in full swing. The trailer of the film will be attached to Salman Khan's Tubelight, which is releasing on Friday, June 23. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will hit the theatres on August 4.