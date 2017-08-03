Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are back together on the silver screen with Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) The movie is set to be released on August 4. The trailer and songs of the Imtiaz Ali directorial have received an amazing response and the movie is likely to do wonders at the box office.

The opening day of JHMS is expected to run to packed houses. The tickets have been sold out in many theatres. The advance booking numbers are also looking up.

The opening day box office collection is expected to hit more than Rs 20 crore and it might cross Rs 100 crore in its first week. Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal has the potential to beat the opening record of his previous film, Raees.

Raees' first day box office collection was Rs 20.42 crore.

Imtiaz's Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the most awaited movies of this year. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be seen together in JHMS for the third time.

In the flick, SRK is a Punjabi guide by name Harry while Anushka is a Gujarati chokri, Sejal. The movie captures the journey of a guide falling in love with his customer who is searching for her engagement ring in Europe.

SRK, who is known for his innovative promotional techniques, opted a unique strategy for this movie too. The makers, instead of releasing the trailer, shared small videos from the movie as mini trails.

If we go by the amazing response the mini trails received, the movie is likely to do wonders at the box office. Shah Rukh also needs a good hit as his last two movies -- Raees and Fan did not perform well despite good storylines.