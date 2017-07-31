Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are back together on the silver screen with Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS), which is set to be released on August 4. The good news is the advance booking of this Imtiaz Ali directorial has opened.

Usually, the pre-bookings of any Bollywood movie start from Wednesday, but since it is an SRK movie, the online booking service began from Monday itself and the seats are filling fast.

While the seats in a few theatres in New Delhi and Hyderabad are almost filled, only one theatre in Chennai has opened advance booking service on Monday. Elsewhere, almost all the theatres in Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai have opened the bookings online (www.bookmyshow.com).

Will the advance booking collection break SRK-Anushka's previous movies' record?

Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of the most awaited movies of this year. After Raees and Phillauri, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will be seen together in JHMS.

In the flick, SRK is a Punjabi guide by name Harry while Anushka is Gujarati chokri, Sejal. It is the journey of a guide falling in love with his customer who is searching for her engagement ring in Europe.

SRK, who is known for his innovative promotional techniques, opted a unique one for this movie too. The makers, instead of releasing the trailer, shared small videos from the movie as mini trails.

If we go by the amazing response the mini trails received, the movie is likely to do wonders at the box office. Shah Rukh also needs a good hit as his last two movies -- Raees and Fan did not perform well despite having good storylines.

This is Shah Rukh -- Anushka's third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They will work together again for the fourth time in Aanand L Rai's next flick.