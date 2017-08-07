Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's charm worked on the audience, but not at the box office. Though the actors complemented each other on-screen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, but Imtiaz Ali's storyline failed to impress the audience.

It feels good to say that the movie became the fourth biggest opener of 2017, but if we see the box office collections of 2017 movies, then none of the Bollywood movies earned big at the box office. Thus, Jab Harry Met Sejal added to the list of disappointments of this year.

After Salman Khan couldn't impress with Tubelight, SRK followed the path with JHMS. It became one of the lowest earners of SRK. Sadly, the first weekend collection couldn't touch Rs 50 crore.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial collected Rs 15.25 crore net at the domestic market on its opening day and its Day 2 box office collection was Rs 15 crore. The third day it witnessed a slight growth, may be because of the weekend, Friendship Day and Raksha Bandhan.

It earned Rs 18 crore on day 3. The total first weekend's collection is Rs 48.25 crore.

Despite packed houses in some of the theatres, the negative word of mouth seemed to have affected the film's business. While some praised the amazing chemistry between the lead pair, others claimed it to be a complicated love story that failed to connect with the audience.

The plot of the film revolves around Shah Rukh, who plays a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, and Anushka as a Gujarati woman Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows is their love story.