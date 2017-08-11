Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, has been witnessing a steady and steep decline in its domestic box office collection over the first week itself.

The film that opened to an average response minted Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. However, it failed to cross Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its first weekend. Further, despite the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday (day 4) in northern parts of the country, it struggled to pull audience to the theatres.

Will Jab Harry Met Sejal debacle benefit Toilet-Ek Prem Katha's box office collection?

And on its seventh day, the SRK starrer collected barely Rs 2 crore. With this, Jab Harry Met Sejal has made a business of Rs 59.65 crore nett at the domestic market on its first week.

The day-wide break-up is as follows: Friday (Rs 15.25 crore), Saturday (Rs 15 crore), Sunday (Rs 15.50 crore), Monday (Rs 7.15 crore), Tuesday (Rs 2.50crore), Wednesday (Rs 2.25 crore) and Thursday (Rs 2 crore).

Despite being a SRK film, the huge hype and massive promotion, Jab Harry Met Sejal couldn't even cross Rs 60 crore mark in seven days. Viewers seem to be rejecting the film as it failed to connect with the audience owing to its poor content and too many songs.

With the snail pace at which Harry-Sejal's love story is running at ticket counters, it will soon be removed from theatres.