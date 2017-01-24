The Africa Cup of Nations has thrown up some interesting results in the group stages. Algeria and host nation Gabon have already exited the competition. Ivory Coast will join the list, if they fail to defeat Morocco on Tuesday.

Algeria out of Afcon 2017

The defending champions has only two points at present. A victory over Morocco will earn them 3 points and a berth to quarterfinals. But a draw will end their Afcon 2017 journey, turning the contest even more interesting.

Ivory Coast didn't play quality football, which they are known for, in the competition. They drew against Togo and DR Congo. With such below par results, they have found themselves in such a position in the group, that they need to step up their game against Morocco to make the quarterfinals cut.

The team need to play better football and justify their tag as one of the favourites. However, Ivory Coast was not impressive in the group stages of Afcon 2015 as well. They won their last match against Cameroon to top the group and later won the competition last year. Paris Saint-Germain player Serge Aurier from Ivory Coast is also aware of the fact, and is positive of reaching the quarterfinals.

"We are calm - it is those outside the squad who are more worried. I would like to reassure everyone. In 2015 we started like that and ended up as champions. We are here and we are trying to progress from one game to the next. We will do everything to try to qualify," Four Four Two quoted Aurier as saying.

The big players including Eric Bailly, Wilfried Bony and Wilfried Zaha have to deliver against Morocco- who only needs one point to ensure their qualification. Morocco did not start the competition on a good note, losing to Congo, but they came back with a bang to trounce Togo 3-1.

Morocco will look to earn three points and top the group. Even before the competition started, former Ivory Coast manager, Herve Renard, who manages Morocco, expressed his desire to win the title. As of now, his focus will be to progress to the quarterfinals of Afcon 2017.

Renard's know-how on some of the Ivory Coast players will work to his advantage. Morocco is going to be a tough nut to crack for Ivory Coast, but not impossible.

Where to watch live

Ivory Coast vs Morocco Afcon 2017 match is scheduled for a 12:30am IST (7:00pm GMT, 2:00pm ET) start. Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No live coverage.

Africa: TV: SuperSport6 Africa. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

UK: TV: EuroSport 1 UK. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Australia, Canada, US: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.