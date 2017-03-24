US President Donald Trump's children hit the slopes of Aspen for spring break and taxpayers aren't happy that they are paying for it.

Also read: Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump mimicry outdid the original Trump daughter in this SNL fake perfume ad [VIDEO]

The Trump children -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump – brought along with them their children and respective spouses for the vacation, and according to The Aspen Times, the family was accompanied by around 100 Secret Service officials. The Secret Service, which is funded by the US taxpayers, apparently spent $12,208.25 on rental ski equipment and clothing at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

However, the club hasn't confirmed these purchases.

⛷ A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Holiday-goers aren't too happy with the Trumps' visit, and many complained about increased traffic in the area owing to the First Family's visit. "They're everywhere. There are so many of them," a visiting New Yorker in Aspen told Vanity Fair and described the situation as "a nightmare." "Everyone is complaining. Everyone is annoyed."

These two love Aspen! pic.twitter.com/iNMtBg5FNd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 22, 2017

Over the years, the Trumps have taken a number of holidays in Aspen. But the president was vocal about his criticism of former First Lady Michelle Obama's trip to the same location, saying it cost taxpayers substantial money.

"With 15 per cent US real unemployment and a 16T debt, @Michelle Obama's luxurious Aspen vacation - her 16th - cost us over $1m," he tweeted back in July 2012.