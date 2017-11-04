Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter and his advisor as well, has impressed fashion critics with her style statement during her first visit to Japan. Ivanka wore a kimono-inspired dress when she met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a dinner.

The first daughter paid a tribute to Japanese culture when she wore a $1,995 below-the-knee dress with a pink accent made by designer Johanna Ortiz in Italy. The floral print dress with black bow belt tied around her waist kept the traditional kimono's detailing intact.

Several social media users commented on her photo that shows her wearing the cherry blossom print dress.

"Wearing cherry blossom print while in Japan is like wearing a band's T-shirt to their show," one user wrote.

"Ivanka is humble Japanese people doesn't care what designer she wear as long as she is beautiful , cute and elegance Japanese people Loves Ivanka no matter what."

"What are you wearing? You are supposed to be a fashion icon/designer and your outfits lately are just awful," another commented criticizing her dress.

She wore the dress when she went for dinner with Abe, who presented her with a floral bouquet for her belated birthday.

"An unforgettable last night in Tokyo! Thank you Prime Minister Abe for the warm hospitality and the belated birthday wishes," she wrote on Instagram and even shared the photos from the dinner.

The photos show Ivanka sitting with Abe and several other guests enjoying traditional Japanese meal.

"Enjoying my first visit to Japan with a traditional Kaiseki meal in Tokyo. Thank you to our hosts for their warm hospitality," she wrote on Instagram on the first day of her visit.

The 36-year-old also gave a speech on "female entrepreneurship and a women's role in the economy at the World Assembly for Women 2017." She also spoke about workplace sexual harassment and said, "it can never be tolerated."

"All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect. This takes many forms including harassment which can never be tolerated."