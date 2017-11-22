United States President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Wednesday said that the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 being hosted by India along with the US is a testament to a "strong friendship" between the two countries.

Ivanka is scheduled to attend the summit being held in Hyderabad and will leave for India after Thanksgiving ritual.

She will be leading a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the GES in India from November 28 to 30. Reports state that Ivanka would deliver the keynote address at the three-day summit, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ivanka, in a preview of her India trip, said that the summit has been themed "Women First and Prosperity for All" for the first time, and the "administration's "commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive."

The GES will be attended by nearly 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries. Reports state that at least 350 participants in the summit will be from the US, and a large number of these participants are Indian-Americans.

Other prominent members of the US administration would also be joining Ivanka on her trip, and some of them include US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Neomi Rao, USAID administrator Mark Green, and Overseas Private Investment Corporation president and CEO Ray Washburne.

Women will reportedly represent at least 52.5 percent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017. The US State Department said that more than 10 countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel will be represented by an all-women delegation.

Ivanka said that she is "very much" looking forward to her visit to India and that the country is "a great friend and partner" in the US. She added that the aim of the collaboration between the nations is to grow the shared economic and security partnership.