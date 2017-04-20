TIME has announced its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2017. The list features some expected names and some surprising celebrities on the list.

Also Read: Victoria's Secret listen up! With Nicki Minaj and Deepika Padukone, here's the most diverse 'sexy' list on the planet

The annually compiled list features pioneers, artists, leaders and icons from various streams that have the power to change the year. The entertainment industry saw Viola Davis, Atlanta's Donald Glover, Late Night Show host James Corden, Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, La La Land's Emma Stone and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds make their way on to the list.

From behind the screens, Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay and Get Out director Jordan Peele made the list.

From the music industry, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato featured.

So without further ado, here's the complete list of 100 Most Influential People of 2017, courtesy TIME website. Take a look:

Pioneers

Samantha Bee

Chance the Rapper

Constance Wu

Gavin Grimm

Kirsten Green

Bob Ferguson

Ivanka Trump

Demis Hassabis

Barbara Lynch

Hamdi Ulukaya

Jared Kushner

Celina Turchi

Jordan Peele

Glenda Gray

Yuriko Koike

Conor McGregor

Riz Ahmed

Guus Velders

Tamika Mallory, Bob Bland, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour

Natalie Batalha, Guillem Anglada-Escudé and Michaël Gillon

Artists

Emma Stone

Colson Whitehead

Ed Sheeran

Alicia Keys

Ryan Reynolds

Donald Glover

Leslie Jones

Ben Platt

Ava DuVernay

Barry Jenkins

Margot Robbie

Sarah Paulson

James Corden

John Legend

Alessandro Michele

Kerry James Marshall

Demi Lovato

Leaders

Theresa May

Narendra Modi

Chuck Schumer

Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren

Julian Assange

James Comey

Kim Jong Un

Reince Priebus

Xi Jinping

Rodrigo Duterte

Stephen Bannon

Theo Epstein

Tom Perez

Vladimir Putin

Wang Qishan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sandra Day O'Connor

Pope Francis

General James Mattis

King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Juan Manuel Santos

Major General Qasem Soleimani

Melinda Gates

Titans

Janet Yellen

LeBron James

Daniel Ek

Bernard J. Tyson

Evan Spiegel

George Church

Jean Liu

Tom Brady

James Allison

Rebekah Mercer

Jason Blum

Jeff Bezos

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Margrethe Vestager

Icons

Simone Biles

Ashley Graham

Cindy Sherman

John Lewis

Margaret Atwood

Colin Kaepernick

Jeanette Vizguerra

Neymar

RuPaul

Raf Simons

Biram Dah Abeid

Leila de Lima

David Adjaye

Gretchen Carlson

Fatou Bensouda

Thelma Aldana

Fan Bingbing

Viola Davis

Raed Saleh

Cindy Arlette Contreras Bautista