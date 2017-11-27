You know what they say – takes one to know one. And looks like more than anybody else, the United States' first daughters are empathising with former first daughter Malia Obama's invasion of privacy.

Putting their political and somewhat personal differences aside, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and current first daughter Ivanka Trump have come to the aid of Malia, 19, when clips of her kissing a man and later smoking, went viral on the internet.

#MaliaObama spotted at the #Harvard vs #yale game caking and baking with a few kisses on the side. #theofficialteabook ☕️ A post shared by @officialteabook on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

The photos and videos are those from a Harvard-Yale football game and as expected, circulated swiftly over the internet, leading to making people judging the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama and some even resorting to chastise her.

The scandal of Malia Obama kissing her boyfriend and blowing smoke rings doesn't bother me. The scandal of her dating an upper class British twit does bother me. She could do better. https://t.co/Zzqrvlzp2U — Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) November 25, 2017

All you folks who said Michelle Obama was the" REAL Black one" in the family look pretty STUPID right now, don't you?

Mom took a MIXED Black dude. The daughters learned to just go for a REAL white one.

So no more trying to defend them anymore. Got it?https://t.co/c8Fyd3KAQF — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) November 20, 2017

And while Ivanka Trump's father himself has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons, the 36-year-old former model took to Twitter to rise above all and share a piece of her mind.

"Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits," Ivanka tweeted.

Similar opinions and sentiments were shared by Bill and Hilary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea. The 37-year-old lashed out at said people promoting this breach of privacy, saying: "Malia Obama's private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait," Clinton wrote. "Be better."

They weren't the only ones rushing to Malia's defense.

Let me get this straight....the right is more offended over Malia Obama smoking a cigarette and kissing someone than they are about creepy old men sexually assaulting young women.......got it. — Ainsley (@ainsleyyy_b) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama gets caught kissing a boy and everyone’s shitting themselves over it, like please relax Becky, your son chad is in your basement snorting preworkout bc he ran out of coke ??‍♀️ — sarah (@saucysarz) November 24, 2017

I'm not tweeting out the article about Malia Obama kissing at Harvard, but I am tweeting LEAVE MALIA OBAMA ALONE TO KISS OR NOT KISS OR DO WHATEVER SHE'D LIKE, SHE HAD TO BE A TEEN AND A YOUNG BLACK WOMAN IN THE WHITE HOUSE/THIS HELL, WHAT'S WRONG WITH EVERYONE. — Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) November 20, 2017

Don't even try to come at Malia Obama for smoking and kissing someone when this is what Donald Trump's spawn is up to #MaliaObama pic.twitter.com/EvUH2CSDVx — Chahat Chadha (@chahatkchadha) November 25, 2017

Conservatives are more offended over Malia Obama smoking a cigarette and kissing someone than they are about creepy old men molesting underage girls. pic.twitter.com/06Cd653epp — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) November 24, 2017

I'm trying to figure out what's wrong with Malia Obama kissing a boy and smoking a cigarette? THERE ARE LITERAL SEXUAL PREDATORS RUNNING THE COUNTRY. Last I checked, pedophilia and sexual misconduct were both illegal. Kissing a boy and smoking a cigarette at age 19, super legal. — Ayesha McGowan (@ayesuppose) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama is in college kissing boys, having fun, partying and doing what young adults in college do.



For some of these "media" outlets who don't have a life, go investigate what your own children are doing in college.



Results will match.



This isn't news." — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 24, 2017

If the right is so upset about Malia Obama smoking a LEGAL substance in Massachusetts, wait until they hear about how Don Jr. was called "Diaper Don” in college because he was a blackout drunk who would pass out in his classmates' beds and piss himself. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) November 24, 2017

The picture of Malia Obama smoking should remind us all that privacy is a thing of the past. Once you leave your house, you can and will be photographed constantly by security cameras and other people. Young Malia was betrayed - what else is new. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 25, 2017

Malia, who is currently a freshman at Harvard University, took a gap year to intern for Harvey Weinstein, and working as an on set PA to Leha Dunham and Halle Berry. The Obamas had explained this as the need to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

But of course, these are lesser known facts as her smoking has evolved into the biggest public concern now. As for the mystery man she was spotted being all over, his name is Rory Farquharson and he too happens to be a Harvard sophomore.