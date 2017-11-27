malia
(L to R) Ivanka Trump, Malia Obama and Chelsea Clinton.

You know what they say – takes one to know one. And looks like more than anybody else, the United States' first daughters are empathising with former first daughter Malia Obama's invasion of privacy.

Putting their political and somewhat personal differences aside, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and current first daughter Ivanka Trump have come to the aid of Malia, 19, when clips of her kissing a man and later smoking, went viral on the internet.

The photos and videos are those from a Harvard-Yale football game and as expected, circulated swiftly over the internet, leading to making people judging the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama and some even resorting to chastise her.

And while Ivanka Trump's father himself has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons, the 36-year-old former model took to Twitter to rise above all and share a piece of her mind.

"Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits," Ivanka tweeted.

Similar opinions and sentiments were shared by Bill and Hilary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea. The 37-year-old lashed out at said people promoting this breach of privacy, saying: "Malia Obama's private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait," Clinton wrote. "Be better."

They weren't the only ones rushing to Malia's defense.

Malia, who is currently a freshman at Harvard University, took a gap year to intern for Harvey Weinstein, and working as an on set PA to Leha Dunham and Halle Berry. The Obamas had explained this as the need to start college without the distraction of her father in the White House.

But of course, these are lesser known facts as her smoking has evolved into the biggest public concern now. As for the mystery man she was spotted being all over, his name is Rory Farquharson and he too happens to be a Harvard sophomore.