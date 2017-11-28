ivanka
Ivanka Trump speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune

Ivanka Trump, advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has yet again attracted Twitter trolls .

Global Entrepreneurship Summit, a three-day gathering sponsored by the US Department of State, is being held in India. Ivanka has arrived in Hyderabad for the event amidst controversies over her clothing label's overseas sweatshop abuses.

Also read: Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017: Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad, will inaugurate event with PM Modi

And of course, Twitter unleashed their troll-guns on full blast, especially considering this year, the summit is focused on "supporting women's entrepreneurship", and not so long ago, Ivanka's company was busted for gathering cheap labour from India itself.

Statistically, in India, the garment industry's workers suffer wages as low as $100 a month, simultaneously having undergone issues like sexual harassment and rape while at work.

A 2016 report even revealed that one in seven women garment workers in Bengaluru claimed to have either been raped or forced to perform a sex act while at work.

Ivanka Trump
United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump arrived in Hyderabad.Twitter

When confronted with questions regarding the issue, Ivana chose to remain silent. And the fact that she refrained from commenting on the women's poor working conditions, despite speaking out on empowering women worldwide, is the reason for Twitterati's outrage.

Earlier, Ivanka had also been charged with lawsuits claiming her fashion line was a cheap knock-off of other brands.

Some people even went on to point out retail brand clothes and accessories with Ivanka's label on them.

And this s what Twitter has to say: