The first family of the United States are making headlines thanks to Michael Wolff's new book. The author has made several claims against US President Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump among many others.

These claims range from the POTUS and FLOTUS sleeping in separate bedrooms to that of Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner agreeing to let the Trump daughter run for President. But the most peculiar claim is that of Ivanka spilling the beans on her father's unusual hair.

Also Read: From Trump eating cheeseburger to Ivanka seeking US presidency: Explosive claims from book on Donald Trump

The book claims that in the past, the advisor to the POTUS accepted to the fact that Donald Trump had a scalp reducing surgery.

As reported by Daily Mail, according to the book, "She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate – a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery – surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and security by a stiffening spray," Wolff wrote.

Author also claims Ivanka revealing the cause of Trump's popular orange hair. "The color, she would point out in comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men – the longer it was left on, the darker it got," Wolff said.

"Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair colour," the forthcoming book, titled Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House revealed.

While for many, the Donald Trump hairstyle might be funny, the surgery he adopted is a good option to consider if male pattern baldness is a huge concern. The surgery, also known as alopecia reduction (AR), is said to be the most successful when performed on patients who are balding from the crown of the head.

"The procedure, which essentially cuts out the patient's bald spot, follows these steps: Under anesthesia, the surgeon cuts away the balding area of the scalp. Usually a portion somewhere between the crown and the vertex transitional point is removed. The remaining skin (which is able to grow hair) is sewn back together," HairtransplantMentor.com shares.

The surgery is performed under general anaesthesia. Usually these surgery takes place after the patient completes two visits to the plastic surgeon. The recovery period is usually three to four days.

While the procedure has its advantages, the surgery comes with its problems. According to American Hair Loss Association, there will still be hair loss however the acceleration would reduce. This hair loss could return within weeks, months or often doesn't return.

Other problems include scalp thinning, unnatural appearance, haemorrhaging and hematoma (blood pooling), suture reactions wherein there could be pain and swelling under the layers of your skin, to name a few.

"Almost 100% of scalp reduction cases end in stretch back, in which the stanched part of the hair-bearing scalp that has been stitched together loses its tightness and stretches out partially or totally, leaving a visible scar-tissue bald area created by the stretching, revelling the dog ear scar which is extremely difficult to repair," the site also warns.

Ideally, patients undergone the surgery should avoid shampooing and combing for at least five days. According to iEnhance, the procedure could cost anything between $2500 to $5000.