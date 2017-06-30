Gautham Karthik has paired up with Shraddha Srinath in Ivan Thanthiran, which released on Friday, 30 June. This is the last movie to be released in Kollywood before the implementation of Centre's ambitious GST (Goods and Service Tax).

R Kannan of Jayam Kondaan and Settai fame has written and directed the movie. Comedy has been his forte and this film, too, is of the same genre. Also, RJ Balaji, Super Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Bharath Reddy, Mayilsamy and others are in the cast.

S Thaman scored the music for Ivan Thanthiran and a few songs have struck the chord with the viewers. While Prasanna Kumar handled the cinematography, Selva RK has edited the flick.

Ivan Thanthiran Story:

The story of Ivan Thanthiran is about an engineering dropout played by Gautham Karthik. He along with his friend (RJ Balaji) own a gadget shop. The duo creates replicas of original products in the flick. Shraddha Srinath plays the role of a software engineer.

The movie makes an attempt to portray the ordeals faced by techies, the unpredictable job market and the poorly-managed engineering colleges. The flick attempts to break the popular belief that only engineering graduates can be successful in life.

Watch The Trailer of Ivan Thanthiran

Ivan Thanthiran Reviews:

The movie has started getting fairly positive reviews: Read the comments posted by those, who have already seen the flick:

Sreedhar Pillai‏: #IvanThanthiran If U r looking 4 a jolly good time it's a perfect fun ride. @RJ_Balaji & @Gautham_Karthik as a pair provides the laughs.

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #IvanThanthiran: Will instantly strike a chord with Engineering college students, thx to the highly relatable story & a terrific @RJ_Balaji