Legendary filmmaker IV Sasi, who dominated the Mollywood industry for almost four decades, is no more.

The eminent personality, who has directed record number of movies in Malayalam, breathed his last on Tuesday, October 24, in Chennai.

IV Sasi's entire life was dedicated to cinema: He helmed almost 150 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

He always dreamt of making good movies, and directing multiple movies simultaneously never felt like an unachievable task for him.

Considering his contribution to the field of entertainment, he was honoured with many prestigious accolades, including the JC Daniel Award.

Upon hearing on his demise, celebrities have been flooding to his residence in Saligramam in Chennai to pay homage to the man who has directed many good movies.

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Vijayakanth, Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Rahman, Priyadarshan, Bharatiraja, Ramya Krishna, Radhika, Lissy, Sona Heiden, Ponvannan, Suresh Gopi, Revathy, Ambika, Khusbhu Sunder, Parvathy Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Liberty Basheer, Sheela, Suresh Kumar, Sibi Malayil, Sujatha, Vineeth, Ashokan, KS Chithra, Siddique and many others paid their respect to IV Sasi at his home.

Since Sasi's daughter Anu arrived from Australia at 12 pm on Wednesday, his mortal remains will be laid to rest by 5:30 pm at Porum electric crematorium.

Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan and Actor @Mohanlal paid their last respects to Veteran Filmmaker #IVSasi who passed Yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/zDYOABVoOt — The DreamCine Buzz (@tdcbuzz) October 25, 2017

IV Sasi to be laid to rest in Chennai today | Manorama News https://t.co/2S7D9a8Rop pic.twitter.com/6YOYrMIOcV — Job Paruthickal (@jobsp90) October 25, 2017

