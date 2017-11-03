Rating - 4.5

Cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Mandira Bedi

Director – Abhay Chopra

Genre – Thriller

Storyline

This 100-minute whodunit will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The story revolves around police officer Dev (Akshaye Khanna), who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses — acclaimed writer Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) and young homemaker Maya (Sonakshi Sinha) — who are also the prime suspects.

But both of them have different narratives about the events of that fateful night.

Both stories seem believable, but there can only be one truth. How Dev unravels the mystery forms the crux of Ittefaq.

NO Spoilers ahead.

Applying the Rashoman effect, Ittefaq — the Urdu word for "coincidence" — is a modern adaptation of late Yash Chopra-directed 1969 suspense thriller movie of the same name.

With a few similar elements from the old film, this has a complete new twist and an ending which will suit the taste of current-generation viewers.

Performances

Sidharth Malhotra surprised us with the kind of emotions he portrayed in this film. We can definitely forget A Gentleman now (Lol).

Sonakshi Sinha was the usual: There was nothing seductive about the character. In fact, replace Sonakshi with any other actress of the same abilities, and it would not have much of a difference to the film.

And Akshaye Khanna took the cake: He was the perfect balance of good cop-bad cop, with a sprinkling of funny cop, and did justice to his character.

Positives

The background score keeps you engaged. There are no songs, and hence 100 minutes of pure murder mystery will keep you hooked.

The supporting cast — Manoj Joshi, Parul Gulati, Mir Sarwar, Shankar Yadav, Gireesh Sahedev, Himanshu Kohli and Kimberly Louisa McBeath — is hilarious and quite relatable.

Mandira Bedi's role as Akshaye Khanna's wife was a sweet one.

A fast paced film shot mostly in the night will not bore you even for a second.

Negatives

I didn't find anything negative. This is a thrilling, intriguing and exciting film after a long time. Right in the beginning Ranbir Kapoor's name in the 'Special Thanks' credit totally got the audience chattering (Lol.)

Verdict

Overall, a MUST watch. You won't regret it.