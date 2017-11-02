After three flops, Sidharth Malhotra is set to appear in the remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1969 movie, Ittefaq. Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna will also play pivotal roles in this movie of the same name.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Ittefaq has been reportedly made with a budget of around Rs 30-40 crore. However, the movie has no hype and the promotions are also quite less.

The opening box office collection of Ittefaq is predicted to be around Rs 4-5 crore. Set to be released on November 3, the movie's first-day collection might be similar to Sidharth's previous movie – A Gentleman.

Sid-Jacqueline Fernandez's movie had registered an opening business of Rs 4.04 crore and the lifetime collection is Rs 20.59 crore. A Gentleman turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Do you think Ittefaq will also have the same fate? Sidharth and Sonakshi's previous movies didn't do well, while Akshaye might not attract a lot of audience to the theatres. However, he overshadowed the other two actors in the trailer of Ittefaq.

As there's no hype around Ittefaq, the box office collection now entirely depends upon word of mouth. If it is positive, then the movie might cross Rs 20 crore on its first weekend.

If it's mixed, then it will earn around Rs 15 crore and if the word of mouth is negative, then the first-weekend collection will be around Rs 10 crore.

Sidharth really wants a hit in his kitty at this stage. His movies like Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman have brought his career graph down. We hope that the audience will like the movie and come to theatres for the actors and also, for the producers.

Watch Ittefaq trailer here: