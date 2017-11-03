Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, has got a poor opening at the domestic box office on the first day and is likely to do an average business.

Ittefaq is the modern-day adaptation of late filmmaker Yash Chopra's 1969 directorial venture of the same name. It has been produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan under their banners Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is a suspense thriller, which has a limited reach and generates measured interest. Though its trailer created a lot of curiosity about the film, but the film does not boast of hit songs. In addition, the movie lacks enough promotion. These resulted in poor advance booking numbers.

Trade experts had predicted that the brand value of the yesteryear classic Ittefaq and the production houses would get the movie a big opening, and help it make good collection at the box office in the following days.

But Ittefaq has seen poor response at the ticket counters across the domestic market in the morning show on its opening day.

The movie registered an average of 15-20 percent occupancy, which could not grow by the time of the the matinee show.

The Abhay Chopra-directed suspense thriller has impressed viewers and received extremely positive response.

The word of mouth is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and night shows.

As per early trends, Ittefaq is likely to collect over Rs 5 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day.

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna's recent releases have all failed to meet the expectations at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's association with them was expected to make this film their biggest opener, but as per early trends, that will not be the case.