This week's big Bollywood release is Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The 2017 movie is an official adaptation of the 1969 suspense thriller by the same name that featured Rajesh Khanna.

Ittefaq is a murder mystery that features Sidharth as an author, Sonakshi as a housewife, and Akshaye as a police officer. Directed by Abhay Chopra and co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie revolves around a dual murder case, in which Sidharth and Sonakshi's characters are the only witnesses, and also the prime suspects.

While Sonakshi's character has one story to tell about the murder of her husband, Sidharth has another tale to narrate. Although confused, Akshaye the cop is determined to dig out the truth.

The trailer of Ittefaq looked intriguing and had created much curiosity among the viewers. Although all Bollywood movies release a day ahead in the UAE, makers of Ittefaq decided to release it everywhere on Friday itself to avoid any kind of spoilers.

Hence, there is no critics review on the film yet, but the buzz around the movie is quite positive. It is being said that Ittefaq has a gripping storyline and the suspense factor is to the point.

As the original film was a classic, expectations on 2017 Ittefaq were quite high. Only Friday will tell if the movie actually stands up to the expectations or it turns out to be another flop for Sidharth and Sonakshi.

Stay tuned here to get all the critics review and rating on Ittefaq at one go.