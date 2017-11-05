Suspense thriller Ittefaq (2017) was released on Friday, and just within two days of its release, the full movie has been leaked online.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq has become the latest victim of piracy. The full movie has been made available for viewers to watch online or download it for free.

A number of torrent sites have illegally uploaded the movie. While some of the pirated prints of Ittefaq are of low quality, there are a few sites which have got hold of HD quality prints of the movie.

It appears that some of the pirated prints of the movie have been recorded in theatres, and it is actually surprising how one can do that without coming into anyone's notice.

Ittefaq has opened to a slow start at the box office with its opening day collection being just Rs 4.05 crore. Although it witnessed some growth in its collection over the weekend, the incident of the full movie being leaked online is likely to affect its business.

Piracy has been a major problem for Bollywood as almost all the films get leaked online just a few hours after the official releases. The industry and the government have been taking steps to curb the menace but still, films are falling prey to piracy.

Earlier, movies like Manjhi-The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and some others were leaked online even before the official release, causing huge losses to producers.

The makers of Ittefaq have used a different strategy as the film was not released in the UAE earlier, but on the same day of its India release. This step was taken to avoid people from giving out spoilers of the suspense thriller.

Although it was a good step to keep the curiosity level high among the audience, the news of Ittefaq full movie being leaked online will give some sleepless nights to the makers of the flick.