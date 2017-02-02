- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
It’s twins! Beyonce sends internet into meltdown by announcing her preganancy
Beyonce announced she’s pregnant with twins on 1 February in a post on Instagram in which she showed off her baby bump while kneeling before an elaborate flower arrangement. She wrote, “We are…grateful that our family will be growing by two.” Twitter immediately blew up at the news, with people tweeting their excitement for the singer.
