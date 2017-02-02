It’s twins! Beyonce sends internet into meltdown by announcing her preganancy

It’s twins! Beyonce sends internet into meltdown by announcing her preganancy Close
Beyonce announced she’s pregnant with twins on 1 February in a post on Instagram in which she showed off her baby bump while kneeling before an elaborate flower arrangement. She wrote, “We are…grateful that our family will be growing by two.” Twitter immediately blew up at the news, with people tweeting their excitement for the singer.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list insider: James May to quit the Grand Tour, Prince Harry breaks royal rules
Most popular