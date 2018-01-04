Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's upcoming film Baaghi 2 is all set to lock horns with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, at the box office.

The makers of Baaghi 2 on January 4 announced the new release date of the romantic action thriller: It had been shifted from April 27 to March 30, in an attempt to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar sci-fi starrer 2.0, which is reportedly releasing during the same week in April.

It looks like the makers of Baaghi 2 are quite ok with going up against Sanjay Dutt's biopic, which is also releasing on March 30. And averting the big clash seems like a wise decision, since all eyes will be on 2.0 because of the huge buzz among fans.

While Baaghi 2 promises breathtaking stunts and action sequences, bringing the fresh pair of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to the silver screen, Sanju is said to be one of the most honest biopics till date, not only revealing the dark secrets of Sanjay Dutt's life but also showcasing his personal life in depth.

Apart from Tiger and Disha, Baaghi 2 — the sequel to the 2016 hit Baaghi — also stars Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.

Sanju has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal, and finally Tabu as herself.

Both Baaghi 2 and Sanju are some of the most-anticipated movies of 2018 and there is no doubt that viewers will get a taste of two films of completely different genres as they witness huge fireworks at the box office.