A slew of comic book adaptations made it to the big screen last year. However, there were two that stood out and created the Oscar buzz: Logan and Wonder Woman.

Released in March 2017, the X-Men movie saw Hugh Jackman take a final run as the Wolverine. It received only one nomination. But a bigger shock came in the form of Wonder Woman. The Gal Gadot-starrer was one of the most talked about movies of 2017 but did not receive any nomination.

Logan:

With its sole nomination, Logan has made history at the Oscars. The R-rated movie has become the first superhero movie to have been recognised in the category. But this recognition is not enough for the movie, fans believe.

Several fans took to Twitter and stated that Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart deserved to receive a nomination at the Oscars.

Here are a few reactions:

Wonder Woman:

Not a single nomination for the Patty Jenkins directorial stunned several online. The DCEU movie not only won the summer box office with its surprising run, Gadot and Jenkins' efforts are being recognised by several other awards shows including the Critics' Choice Awards, SAG Awards and more.

If not for the top five categories – Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor in Supporting Role or Best Actress in a Supporting Role, fans pointed out that Jenkins should have been considered for the director's category and the movie should have found a place in other technical awards categories.

Here are a few reactions:

The Oscar snubbed also reignited conversations about how several well-made superhero comic book movies are looked down by The Academy.

Speaking of other superhero movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 has been nominated under the best visuals category.