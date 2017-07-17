Rumour mills can take a break. Tata Motors has officially confirmed Nexon launch for the upcoming festive season. The first compact SUV of Mumbai based automaker will also offer new diesel and petrol engines.

The Nexon models will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre Diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The 1198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2000-4000rpm.

On the other hand, the 1496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will develop 108.5bhp at 3750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1500-2750rpm. Both mills will be mated to six-speed manual transmission. Both engines will sport the segment first multi drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

Tata Motors claimed the engines have been designed at an in-house facility in Pune with inputs from technology suppliers like AVL, Bosch, Mahale and Honeywell. The company also said the engines are light on weight and low on friction, equipped to deliver high performance and fuel economy. The Revotron engine will be manufactured at the Sanand facility while the Revotorq engine will be produced at the Ranjangaon facility.

Tata Motors has also released a teaser image of the upcoming model while countless spy shots have already surfaced online. The Nexon will wear a signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend a muscular stance to the compact SUV. Nexon will also boast of 200-mm ground clearance.

Tata Motors is expected to accept bookings from July 1. The Tata compact SUV will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport-- priced at Rs 7.23 lakh and Rs 7.1 lakh, respectively. Tata Motors may price Nexon base model under Rs 7 lakh to make it more competitive.