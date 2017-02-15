Samsung has the tradition of unveiling its flagship Galaxy S-series at the annual Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona. The event will kick off on February 27 this year but the upcoming Galaxy S8 won't arrive on the day. However, the company has confirmed that it will shed more light on the next-generation device at the event.

President of mobile communications at Samsung Koh Dong-jin has confirmed that the Galaxy S8 release date will be announced on February 27, according to a report by Hankyung. Interestingly, Samsung has scheduled a press event on February 26.

The South Korean technology giant is yet to announce the release details of its upcoming flagship but reports have claimed that it will be unveiled at a special event in New York on March 29 and release into the market on April 21.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two variants — one with a 5.8-inch display and the other with a 6.2-inch screen, which is a significant upgrade from its predecessors Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. The two models are expected to share other specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, come packed with a 6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal memory, and mount a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony and an 8MP front-snapper with the autofocus feature.

It is also reported that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a price tag of €799 and the Galaxy S8 edge at €899.

(Source: Hankyung via GSMArena)