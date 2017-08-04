And it is done. The most expensive transfer in history, by the proverbial country mile, has been completed after Neymar was confirmed as a PSG player. The Brazilian forward moved from Barcelona for a world record €222 million.

There were doubts if the biggest transfer in recent history might even go through, after La Liga, almost comically, tried to block the move on Thursday by refusing to take the payment, but after Neymar's representatives went to the Barcelona camp to deposit the entire €222 million, the green light was given and PSG could complete the statement-making, and then some, transfer.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, said Neymar Jr after signing his contract," Neymar told PSG's official website. "Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious."

PSG see Neymar as the man to help them conquer Europe, having flattered to deceive in the Champions League, despite spending millions and millions on players.

"The biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want," Neymar, who will wear the No.10 at PSG, added. "Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings.

"I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

Barcelona were unhappy with the transfer but could do nothing as PSG showed they were prepared to trigger the buyout clause.

The La Liga, when Neymar's lawyers came to their office, rejected the amount by claiming that PSG would not be adhering to the laws of Financial Fair Play, but with absolutely no legal backing to do that, it was just a matter of time before the transfer went through. And that happened when Neymar's lawyers went straight to Barcelona.

"On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of €222m in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties," a Barcelona statement said.

"As such, the club will pass on to Uefa the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."

The rules of Fair Play state a club cannot have more than €30 million in losses over the course of three years, and while this Neymar transfer is staggeringly expensive, PSG are expected to sell several players, while also, no doubt, bringing some "clever" sponsorship into the club.

"It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. "Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football.

"His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club.

"In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. With the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams."