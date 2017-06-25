The Markazi Chand Committee in Delhi on Sunday, June 25, announced that the moon that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan had been spotted.

The formal announcement in this regard was made in Lucknow on Sunday by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, the president of the Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee or the Markazi Chand Committee — a panel formed with the express purpose of spotting the moons that mark holy Islamic dates.

The news brings an end to the month-long daytime fasting by Muslims — of whom there are approximately 17.2 crore in India, according to the 2011 census, and somewhere around 20 crore now.

The sighting of the moon also means that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday, June 26.

There had initially been some confusion over the date of Eid al-Fitr in India this time, because Ramadan had started a day late, as a result of the moon not being seen on May 26.

The Markazi Chand Committee finally spotted the Ramadan crescent on May 27, signalling that the holy month began on May 28.

Astronomical calculations had already revealed that Eid al-Fitr 2017 in India would fall on Monday. This means Indian Muslims, like their counterparts in Saudi Arabia, would have observed 29 fasts this year.

All Muslim countries observe extended holidays for Eid al-Fitr, while most countries declare at least a one-day national holiday for Eid.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid holidays begin early and can be as long as 23 days, while Muslims in Qatar get 11 days of holidays. Those in the UAE, Kuwait and Oman get nine days of holidays.

In Pakistan, Eid al-Fitr holidays last three days while Indians get just one day for Eid al-Fitr.