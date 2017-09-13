Ever since Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in conspiring the abduction of a popular actress on July 10, the movie that affected the most has been Ramaleela.

The fate of Arun Gopy's debut directorial venture hit a major roadblock with the makers changing the release date of the flick due to the uncertainty in the criminal case. However, after postponing multiple times, the team of the big budget entertainer has finally locked a date and the filmmaker has announced that Ramaleela will hit the theatres on September 28.

"We are pleased to announce the release of the movie 'Ramaleela' on 28 September 2017. We humbly solicit your prayers and support for the success of this project. Thank you. Ramaleela," Arun confirmed via his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 13.

The movie is likely to lock horns with Mohanlal's Villian and Dulquer Salmaan's Solo if the makers of these much-awaited movies release the films on the same day. If so, there are chances that it would affect the first-day collection of Ramaleela as the hype around the other two projects are very high.

Also, though the court has not pronounced Dileep guilty in the sensational case, many viewers have already raised their voice against him in the wake of his shocking arrest and the court denying his bail plea thrice. However, many others are of the opinion that the movie should not suffer due to the case considering the hard work put forth by the entire team of Ramaleela.

The mega-budget political thriller, bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Pulimurugan fame, also has Prayaga Martin, Mukesh, Radika Sarathkumar and Renji Panicker in significant roles.