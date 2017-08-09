Karan Johar and Kajol's friendship seems to be a Bollywood movie story. Remember KJo's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fight and then patch up when people in the background say: "But she is your best friend yaar."

Similar equation is between Karan and Kajol. Karan said a lot of things about Kajol in his autobiography and one of the statements read: "She can never come back to my life... she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don't think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore."

It broke many hearts as the duo have been the best buddies ever since they started their career. But now people are unable control their happiness after these two becamefriends again – thanks to social media.

Karan recently shared the first picture of his twin toddlers, Roohi and Yash, on Instagram. Just like all the celebs and fans who were thrilled with the picture, Kajol too was delighted, thus, liked the picture.

This kind act by the actress must have surely brought a smile on the director's face, who in turn started following her on social media. Fans are squealing with delight as the news came to light.

But the truth is social media is not the platform where they actually patched up. They had already buried the hatchet and it was Kajol who took the first step.

She invited KJo on her birthday and the filmmaker agreed. A source told Mumbai Mirror: "She's never been big on parties. It was an informal lunch. Karan sportingly turned up. They hugged, chatted for a couple of hours and Karan teared up. When he left the ice had melted. They did not touch on the issues that had created the rift."

The source further informed that husband Ajay Devgn was not present during the whole reunion, "It was an emotional reunion, they genuinely care for each other."